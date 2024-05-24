Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after acquiring an additional 834,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

