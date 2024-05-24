5,191 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,191 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,787 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.
Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %
WYNN stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.91.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
