5,191 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,191 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,787 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

WYNN stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.