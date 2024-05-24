Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $472,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after buying an additional 202,179 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,397,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 241,706 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 224,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DigitalOcean by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
DigitalOcean Trading Up 1.3 %
DOCN stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalOcean
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.