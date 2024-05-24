Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $467,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after purchasing an additional 664,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,437,000 after buying an additional 374,874 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,976,000 after buying an additional 301,927 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE OMC opened at $94.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.
Insider Activity at Omnicom Group
In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
