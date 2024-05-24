Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 851,225 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $70,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $6,615,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2 %
PAYC stock opened at $174.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.89.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC
Insider Transactions at Paycom Software
In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.