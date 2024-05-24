Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 851,225 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $70,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $6,615,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2 %

PAYC stock opened at $174.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.89.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.