Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Voya Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

