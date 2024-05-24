Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $70,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.08. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

