NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Stake Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $68,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $51.54 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

