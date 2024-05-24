20,251 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Exelixis by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Insider Activity

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,814 shares of company stock valued at $939,475. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

