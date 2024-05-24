Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,175,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $74,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 76.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after acquiring an additional 963,426 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,953,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 149,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $44,919,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,731,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Freshworks Stock Down 3.3 %

Freshworks stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $94,831.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $351,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $94,831.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,461 in the last 90 days. 19.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

