Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,430 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $300,117.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $300,117.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,030 shares of company stock worth $833,153 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $38.93.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

