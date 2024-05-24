Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 12,944 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $71,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.64 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.93.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

