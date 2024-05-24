Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,882,156 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,833,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,882,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $75,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Newmont by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

NEM stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

