Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $818.38 million, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

