Aigen Investment Management LP Has $446,000 Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 144.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 55.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 43.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,705,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 33.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,600,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 900,925 shares during the period. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 743,024 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EB stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $86.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

