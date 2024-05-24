Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Position Reduced by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,740,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,319,000 after buying an additional 702,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,330,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 45.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,710,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,433,000 after buying an additional 531,529 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

