Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.