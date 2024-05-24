H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in H World Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in H World Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in H World Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. CLSA initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. Analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

