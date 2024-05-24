Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,086.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

