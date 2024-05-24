MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Trading Up 0.6 %

MRC opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,291.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,291.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $64,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRC Global Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.