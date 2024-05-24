Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $279.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.57.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,976 shares of company stock worth $27,268,201 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

