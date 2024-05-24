Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $77,883,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,476,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 56.6% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,987,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,911,000 after acquiring an additional 718,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ciena by 397.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 596,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,169,000 after acquiring an additional 476,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ciena by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 400,713 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,521,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,473 shares of company stock worth $1,715,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

