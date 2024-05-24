Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 2,642 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBZ opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $80.42.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

