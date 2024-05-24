Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 171.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,049 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 23.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 132,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

