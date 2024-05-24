TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Holdings Lifted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,860 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 2,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 211,606 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $626.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently -46.15%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

