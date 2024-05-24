IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CONL traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 367,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,931. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $87.37.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.