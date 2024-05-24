IMC Chicago LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIXM. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VIXM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 98,610 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

