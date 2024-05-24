IMC Chicago LLC Acquires New Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 55,575 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 58,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:GNW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 92,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,820. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.