IMC Chicago LLC Acquires New Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 55,575 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 58,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:GNW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 92,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,820. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
