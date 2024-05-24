IMC Chicago LLC Invests $474,000 in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 664.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 36,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the third quarter worth $1,691,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 50.5% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 50,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period.
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DXD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. 106,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,978. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $46.23.
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Profile
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.
