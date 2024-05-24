Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,253,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,265 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 108.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 284,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,982,000 after purchasing an additional 148,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,190. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

