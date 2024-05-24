Aigen Investment Management LP Has $435,000 Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DASH traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.41. 172,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.89. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,698 shares of company stock valued at $56,026,819. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

