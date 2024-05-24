National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in National Bank were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 2,352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. 1,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,935. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBHC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

National Bank Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

