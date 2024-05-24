Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 249,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $4,626,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,902,000 after acquiring an additional 137,929 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,309,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $1,543,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.04. 23,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,052. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

