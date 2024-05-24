ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Industrials were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UXI traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

Get ProShares Ultra Industrials alerts:

ProShares Ultra Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.