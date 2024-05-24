Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after buying an additional 1,794,133 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,385.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 382,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 180,659 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,760. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Bank of America dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.