Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 4,801 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 35.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Par Pacific by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Par Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

PARR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. 10,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,170. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Par Pacific

About Par Pacific

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.