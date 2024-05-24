33,564 Shares in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,096,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 304,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 107,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 233,654 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NYSE JBI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,856. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Janus International Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

