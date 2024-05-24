Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Evolus were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 672,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 741,451 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,752,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 115,647 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 650.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 254,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,603 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $384,233.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $384,233.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,628 shares of company stock worth $830,947. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolus Price Performance

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. 6,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,880. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 million. Research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EOLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

