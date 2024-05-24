Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,598 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Assurant by 52.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.45 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.18.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

