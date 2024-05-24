Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,331,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $22,890,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $14,350,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 2,178.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 224,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Service Co. International by 47.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 608,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,796,000 after buying an additional 196,739 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $72,674,478.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,469,402.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,712 shares of company stock worth $14,473,020. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $71.30. 32,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,412. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

