Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BECN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

BECN stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.59. 2,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.42 and a 12-month high of $103.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply



Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

