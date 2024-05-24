IMC Chicago LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

IMC Chicago LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 5,800.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 12.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 93.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCO traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.18. 169,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,380. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

