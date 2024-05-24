Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report) by 266.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FAZ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 358,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,635. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.