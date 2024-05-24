6,432 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,193,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,782,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of CRI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

