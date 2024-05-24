Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $436,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $149.72. 13,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,644. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.15.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.