Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 130 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,894 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 186,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,673,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 153,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FERG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $143.39 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.95.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.