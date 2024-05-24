ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:AMUB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

