10,771 Shares in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Separately, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GGLL stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.01. 24,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,475. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2002 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

