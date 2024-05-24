IMC Chicago LLC Purchases Shares of 32,432 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock remained flat at $9.36 during trading on Friday. 458,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,497. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

