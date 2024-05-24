IMC Chicago LLC Invests $271,000 in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of BIS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 4,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,473. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
